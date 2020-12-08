27th November 1966: British rock musician and member of The Beatles, John Lennon (1940 – 1980), dressed as a Public Lavatory Commissionaire during the filming of the ‘Not Only…But Also’ Christmas Special, starring Peter Cook and Dudley Moore. He is outside a public convenience near Berwick Street, in London’s Soho. (Photo by Ron Case/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Believe it or not, today marks the 40th anniversary of the day we lost John Lennon. Susan Shumsky, who authored: “Maharishi & Me: Seeking Enlightenment with the Beatles’ Guru“, joined Bob Sirott to share some behind-the-scenes info and little-known facts about some of the songs Lennon recorded while with the Beatles. The Beatles wrote the “White Album” while on retreat in India with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. Susan, who spent six years on the personal staff of Maharishi, provided insight that some of the most dedicated Beatles fans may not have heard yet.