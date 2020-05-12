Live Now
Emmy Award-Winning Peter Nolan: Too Much Analysis In News Now

Bob Sirott
Excavator Sherwin Tarnoff gestures after the vault linked to gangster Al Capone at Chicago’s Lexington Hotel was blasted open, April 22, 1986. Nothing was found but an old bottle. (AP Photo/John Swart)

Peter Nolan started his journalism career where he grew up in New York, but quickly became one of Chicago’s own when he moved here in the late 1960’s. He covered historic mayoral races, Chicago Bears football, and even the mystery of Al Capone’s vault. Peter joined Bob Sirott on the WGN Radio Morning Show to talk about his book, “News Stories: A Memoir“. Peter talked about why he kept his news scripts, shared some of his favorite stories from the book, and explained the difference between the way he reported on the news and the way it’s done today.

