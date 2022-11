Supporters wait for Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker to arrive at an election night event, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

WGN-TV political analyst Paul Lisnek and Washington Bureau Chief for the Chicago Sun-Times Lynn Sweet join Bob Sirott to discuss takeaways from the Illinois election results and predictions for who could gain control of Senate. They also talk about possible Democratic and Republican presidential candidates.