Election coverage continues with updates from Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Donald Trump and Joe Biden from Wednesday morning addresses to supporters (Getty)

We still don’t know who will be the next US president, and the reality is setting in that it could be a bit of a wait. As WGN-TV’s Dean Richards fills in for Bob Sirott, he talks with PHL17’s Khiree Stewart reporting from Philadelphia, KTLA’s Chip Yost, reporting from Nevada, NewsNations Nancy Loo reporting from Arizona and Joe Donlon, weeknight co-anchor for WGN America’s NewsNation updating the latest Electoral College numbers and what’s to come in tonight’s election coverage.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular