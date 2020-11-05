Election coverage continues with updates from Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona

We still don’t know who will be the next US president, and the reality is setting in that it could be a bit of a wait. As WGN-TV’s Dean Richards fills in for Bob Sirott, he talks with PHL17’s Khiree Stewart reporting from Philadelphia, KTLA’s Chip Yost, reporting from Nevada, NewsNations Nancy Loo reporting from Arizona and Joe Donlon, weeknight co-anchor for WGN America’s NewsNation updating the latest Electoral College numbers and what’s to come in tonight’s election coverage.
