Eddie Olczyk shares his 2021 Kentucky Derby Picks

Eddie Olczyk, known in Chicago for the tremendous job he does as the color commentator for Blackhawks games on television, has a passion for horse racing and will be part of NBC’s coverage of the 147th renewal of “The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports.” Olczyk joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about which horses he likes, the ones he doesn’t, and how great it will be to see fans at Churchill Downs again. ‘Edzo’ also talks about the Blackhawks, and what channels you will be able to watch the NHL on next season.

You can listen to the Kentucky Derby on WGN Radio tomorrow afternoon. Coverage begins at 4:00pm.