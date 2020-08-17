Eddie Olczyk: Corey Crawford was lights out

Bob Sirott


EDMONTON, ALBERTA – AUGUST 16: Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks makes the second period save against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on August 16, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

Eddie Olczyk is the lead analyst for the NHL on NBC and NBC Sports Chicago. He joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to recap Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarter Final series between the Blackhawks and the Vegas Golden Knights. Eddie had no doubt who the player of the game was after the 3-1 victory for the Blackhawks: Corey Crawford. Eddie talked about how momentum could play a role after the team was able to avoid the sweep, and how valuable this experience is for a young team like the Blackhawks.

Bob Sirott


Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations.
