Eddie Olczyk: Corey Crawford was lights out

Eddie Olczyk is the lead analyst for the NHL on NBC and NBC Sports Chicago. He joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to recap Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarter Final series between the Blackhawks and the Vegas Golden Knights. Eddie had no doubt who the player of the game was after the 3-1 victory for the Blackhawks: Corey Crawford. Eddie talked about how momentum could play a role after the team was able to avoid the sweep, and how valuable this experience is for a young team like the Blackhawks.
