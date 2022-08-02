President Joe Biden announced Monday evening the United States conducted a drone strike over the weekend that killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. He added that “justice has been delivered,” during a prime-time address from the Blue Room Balcony at the White House. Dr. Tom Mockaitis is a professor of history at DePaul University. Additionally, Dr. Mockaitis is an author who works on terrorism, insurgency, international security, and military history. He joined Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to explain why the United States targeted Ayman al-Zawahiri, how al-Zawahiri was connected to Osama bin Laden, and what could potentially happen next.

