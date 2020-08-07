Dr. Ngozi Ezike: ‘Masking and distancing are our friends’

Lieutenant David Haynes is a police officer who works on the North Side of the city and co-authored The Beat Cop's Guide to Chicago Eats. He joins the Bob Sirott Morning Show every Friday morning to share some of the restaurants he and his fellow officers are recommending. Lt. Haynes returned to the studio with a couple of boxes of treats from Sicilian Bakery Inc. He also followed up on the conversation he and Bob had last week about the top Italian Beef sandwiches in the city.

Later on, the Lieutenant has a bone to pick with one of Chicago's most popular pizza joints. Make sure to check out Lt. Haynes' podcast on YouTube. If you have any restaurants you would like the Lieutenant to check out, send him an email at BeatCopsGuide@gmail.com.