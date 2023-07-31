Three years ago, Dr. Dave Mayer set out on a journey. His plan, which he spoke to Bob Sirott about in July of 2020, was to walk to every major league ballpark in order to raise awareness for deaths that occur in health care settings. Fast forward to today, and Dr. Mayer not only accomplished his goal, he wrote a book about it: “How to Stay Safe When Entering the Healthcare System“. Dr. Mayer joins Bob Sirott to talk about how he came up with his idea of walking to all the MLB ballparks in America, how he brought attention to people we lost from a wrong diagnosis and medication, and which ballpark is his least favorite.

