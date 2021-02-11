Dr. Laura Berman speaks out about her son’s accidental overdose and the negative aspects of social media

In the hopes of helping other parents, Dr. Laura Berman, relationship therapist and host of In the Bedroom on OWN, joined Bob Sirott to talk about her son’s accidental overdose after a drug dealer connected with him on Snapchat.
Click for more.)
by: Vivianne LinouPosted: / Updated:
In the hopes of helping other parents, Dr. Laura Berman, relationship therapist and host of In the Bedroom on OWN, joined Bob Sirott to talk about her son’s accidental overdose after a drug dealer connected with him on Snapchat.