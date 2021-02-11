Dr. Laura Berman speaks out about her son’s accidental overdose and the negative aspects of social media

John Davies, executive producer, writer and director, spent the first decade of his four-decade career in Chicago television at WTTW/PBS producing documentaries like Top Guns of '43 and national series like Sneak Previews, initially with Siskel and Ebert, and co-creating Chicago’s longest running reality series, Wild Chicago. John joined Bob Sirott to talk about WTTW's 10th Anniversary of Phunny Business: A Black Comedy, stories about some of the best comedians that performed in Chicago.