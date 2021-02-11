Dr. Laura Berman speaks out about her son’s accidental overdose and the negative aspects of social media

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In the hopes of helping other parents, Dr. Laura Berman, relationship therapist and host of In the Bedroom on OWN, joined Bob Sirott to talk about her son’s accidental overdose after a drug dealer connected with him on Snapchat.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular