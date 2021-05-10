Dr. Kevin Most on the future of COVID-19 testing, the chances of getting COVID after being vaccinated, and more

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most commented on the future of COVID-19 testing and the likelihood of it being a permanent thing through the foreseeable future, Fauci’s latest insights on the need for masks, and the odds of still getting COVID after being vaccinated. Later on, the doctor answered questions from listeners.
