Dr. Kevin Most on the future of COVID-19 testing, the chances of getting COVID after being vaccinated, and more

Registered nurse Stephanie Mundo conducts a COVID-19 test at the Abyssinian Baptist Church, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. Churches in low income communities across New York are offering COVID-19 testing to residents in conjunction with Northwell Health and New York State. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most commented on the future of COVID-19 testing and the likelihood of it being a permanent thing through the foreseeable future, Fauci’s latest insights on the need for masks, and the odds of still getting COVID after being vaccinated. Later on, the doctor answered questions from listeners.

