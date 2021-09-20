Dr. Kevin Most on the confusion surrounding the booster shots

Bob Sirott is joined by Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, Dr. Kevin Most. Dr. Most joins The WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30 am newscast. Today on the show, Dr. Most kicks off the conversation by sharing his thoughts on the FDA Advisory Panel decision on booster shots. Then, Dr. Most and Bob talk flu season and the possibility of people becoming hesitant to get their flu shots when they may become eligible to get a vaccine booster shot.
If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com