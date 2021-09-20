Dr. Kevin Most on the confusion surrounding the booster shots

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care at a COVID-19 extracts the last bit of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. An untold number of Americans have managed to get COVID-19 booster shots even though the U.S. government hasn’t approved them. They’re doing so by taking advantage of the nation’s vaccine surplus and loose tracking of those who have been fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Bob Sirott is joined by Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, Dr. Kevin Most. Dr. Most joins The WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30 am newscast. Today on the show, Dr. Most kicks off the conversation by sharing his thoughts on the FDA Advisory Panel decision on booster shots. Then, Dr. Most and Bob talk flu season and the possibility of people becoming hesitant to get their flu shots when they may become eligible to get a vaccine booster shot.

