Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on the lockdown in North Korea, vaccines for children under five years old, mini strokes, and mental health. If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com.
Dr. Kevin Most on mental health: “Depression is like having diabetes”
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
(Credit: Getty Images)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)