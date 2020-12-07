Dr. Kevin Most on good germs needed for our health, at-home testing kits, and more

Dr. Kevin Most, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30 news. During today’s visit, Dr. Most commented on the latest COVID-19 news, including the status of at-home test kits; and how likely is it to get the virus from a surface or from the virus on our hands. Dr. Most also explains the need for us to still be exposed to microbes, as scrubbing away all of the germs can weaken our body’s own natural defenses to everyday threats.
