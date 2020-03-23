Listen Now
Dr. Kevin Most: Debunking common myths about preventing COVID-19

Bob Sirott
This photo illustration taken on January 28, 2020 shows protective face masks in Bangkok. – Thailand has detected 14 cases so far of the novel coronavirus, a virus similar to the SARS pathogen, an outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) (Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joined Bob Siortt for his weekly appearance on the morning show. Dr. Most answered some of the most commonly asked questions about preventing the coronavirus: can you trust food deliveries? Will hot lemon water help protect you? Are obese people more at risk? Dr. Most also encouraged those that are able to donate blood, as the need for it will only increase.

