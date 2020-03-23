Dr. Kevin Most: Debunking common myths about preventing COVID-19

It's no secret that COIVD-19 has made our lives more stressful. Bob Sirott talks to Shawn Mossell, an active member of the National Guild of Hypnotists who has taught stress reduction, relaxation therapy, self-hypnosis & smoking cessation programs to thousands of people over the last 30 years. Shawn had a few stress-relieving tips that people can do in their homes, on the road, and even in the office. Shawn also explains why it's so important to practice these techniques.