Dr. Kevin Most, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joined Bob Siortt for his weekly appearance on the morning show. Dr. Most answered some of the most commonly asked questions about preventing the coronavirus: can you trust food deliveries? Will hot lemon water help protect you? Are obese people more at risk? Dr. Most also encouraged those that are able to donate blood, as the need for it will only increase.
Dr. Kevin Most: Debunking common myths about preventing COVID-19
