Dr. Ian Smith on his latest weight-loss book: ‘BURN MELT SHRED’

Dr. Ian Smith joined Bob Sirott to promote his new book, ‘BURN MELT SHRED: Transform Your Body in 8 Weeks’. He described the 8-week process to help everyone lose weight without feeling like they’re actually on a plan. Dr. Smith also talked about the Facebook group that he set up where people can join and ask him questions as they go through the plan.

Bob also asked Dr. Smith health-related questions regarding the Mediterranean diet, foods that cause fatty liver disease, the new number signifying healthy blood pressure, and the best time to workout.

Dr. Ian Smith is the author of the #1 New York Times bestselling books, ‘SHRED: THE REVOLUTIONARY DIET’, and ‘SUPER SHRED: The Big Results Diet’, and ‘BLAST THE SUGAR OUT.’ Dr. Smith’s highly anticipated book, ‘The Clean 20,’ became an instant New York Times bestseller, helping hundreds of thousands of people reduce bad sugars from their diet, lose weight, lower blood sugar levels, and cut the cravings.