TOKYO, JAPAN – JANUARY 31: A girl wearing a mask waits at Spring Airlines’ check-in counter to take a flight bound for Wuhan at Haneda airport on January 31, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. The Chinese government arranged a charter flight operated by Spring Airlines for tourists from Wuhan to return to the city first time since the center of the outbreak of a new coronavirus has been under lockdown. The number of those who have died from the virus in China climbed to over 213 on Friday and cases have been reported in other countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and several others. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)