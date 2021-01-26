Dr. Fauci on vaccine distribution, new COVID-19 variant, fame, and more

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., was appointed Director of NIAID in 1984. He oversees an extensive research portfolio of basic and applied research to prevent, diagnose, and treat established infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, tuberculosis and malaria as well as emerging diseases such as Ebola and Zika. Credit: NIAID

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to the president, member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, joined Bob Sirott to talk about vaccine distribution, what we need to know about the new COVID-19 variant, if double-masking is more effective, and much more. Plus, Bob asks Dr. Fauci how he stays healthy.