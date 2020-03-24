Listen Now
Jon Hansen

Dr. Aileen Marty: It is imperative that the defense production act be utilized

Bob Sirott
PAPENBURG, GERMANY – MARCH 23: A helper of local doctor Volker Eissing assists and register a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Eissing’s temporary office located in a container on March 23, 2020 in Papenburg, Germany. Eissing is using the container, located on a parking lot, in order to avoid possible coronavirus exposure for his colleagues at his regular practice. Around 50 people a day come to be tested for coronavirus and the disease the virus causes, COVID-19. Germany is struggling to reign in the spread of the coronavirus, which so far has infected at least 24,000 people nationwide. (Photo by David Hecker/Getty Images)

Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty, took the time to speak with Bob Sirott about the latest studies on COVID-19. She discusses the potential of the United States becoming the next epicenter of the virus. Dr. Marty also explains why it’s a good idea to change your clothes and take a shower when you get home from work, or shopping for essentials.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Bob Sirott
Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations.
