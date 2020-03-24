Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty, took the time to speak with Bob Sirott about the latest studies on COVID-19. She discusses the potential of the United States becoming the next epicenter of the virus. Dr. Marty also explains why it’s a good idea to change your clothes and take a shower when you get home from work, or shopping for essentials.
Dr. Aileen Marty: It is imperative that the defense production act be utilized
