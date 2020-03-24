Dr. Aileen Marty: It is imperative that the defense production act be utilized

(EDITORS NOTE: Data on the tube has been digitally obscured in accordance with German privacy laws.)

PAPENBURG, GERMANY – MARCH 23: A helper of local doctor Volker Eissing assists and register a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Eissing’s temporary office located in a container on March 23, 2020 in Papenburg, Germany. Eissing is using the container, located on a parking lot, in order to avoid possible coronavirus exposure for his colleagues at his regular practice. Around 50 people a day come to be tested for coronavirus and the disease the virus causes, COVID-19. Germany is struggling to reign in the spread of the coronavirus, which so far has infected at least 24,000 people nationwide. (Photo by David Hecker/Getty Images)