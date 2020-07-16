Dr. Aaron Weiner: The pandemic has been devastating in terms of addiction

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 07: Packages of Juul mint flavored e-cigarettes are displayed at San Rafael Smokeshop on November 07, 2019 in San Rafael, California. Juul, a leading e-cigarette company, announced that it is halting sales of their popular mint flavor e-cigarette after the release of two studies that showed a surge in teen use. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DuPage County, like many others in Illinois and nationally, is struggling with the devastating effects of drug use. The DuPage County Prevention Leadership Team (PLT) came together in 2011 following a county-wide health assessment, which identified substance abuse and mental health as two of the top five health priorities facing DuPage County. Dr. Aaron Weiner is a board-certified Psychologist and owner of Bridge Forward Group, a private practice and consulting firm. He joined Bob Sirott to talk about the current trends in substance abuse amongst teens, the resources in the community that parents and teens could use, and the survey the PLT put together to gauge the parental perception of teenage substance use. To take the five minute survey, CLICK HERE.