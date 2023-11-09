President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to fake phone calls to parents of college students, Veterans Day scams, and fake social media accounts impersonating airline customer service. He also shares details about a social media gift card exchange pyramid scheme and the BBB’s Thank a Business Month.
Don’t contact airline customer service on social media. Here’s why
by: Hayley Boyd
