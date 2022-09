Homes are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to share details about scams relating to relief donations to Hurricane Fiona victims. He also talked about a local apartment renting scam and a TikTok cryptocurrency scam.