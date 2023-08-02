Karen Conti, Chicago trial attorney, joins Bob Sirott to discuss details of Donald Trump’s indictment, such as the strength of the charges against him, the six unnamed conspirators, and who the judge is. She also shares details about whether or not the trial could take place before the 2024 election and whether or not he can delay it.

WGN-TV political analyst Paul Lisnek also joins the show to talk about whether or not Donald Trump’s indictment could hurt his progress in the polls, notes from Mike Pence, and a potential reason for why some Republicans continue to support Trump.