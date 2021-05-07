Don Kessinger on the 1969 Cubs team: I think about it all the time

Don Kessinger has a special connection to the city of Chicago. He was the Cubs’ second baseman for 12 seasons and attended six All Star games during that time. After a brief stint with the St. Louis Cardinals, he returned to Chicago to finish his career with the White Sox. Kessinger joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share memories of the Cubs teams he played on, to talk about what it was like preceding Tony La Russa as manager of the White Sox, and what it meant to him for his Alma Mater, Ole’ Miss, to retire his jersey number.

