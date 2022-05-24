Back in August of 2020, longtime Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used an anti-gay slur while he thought his microphone was off during a commercial break. Brennaman lost his job with the Reds, as well as the one he had with FOX Sports, where he called NFL and MLB games for a national audience. WGN Radio Sports anchor Andy Masur recently had Brennaman as a guest on his podcast. Masur joined Bob Sirott to recap the conversation, and to share a clip from the podcast as well. For more information, and to listen to the entire interview Masur had with Brennaman, CLICK HERE.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction