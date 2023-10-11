Karen Conti, Chicago trial attorney, joins Bob Sirott to talk about why a law firm rescinded a job offer to an NYU law student and whether or not former finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, is responsible for any part of Donald Trump’s over-inflation. She also discusses the shutdown of a Chicago night club and a new California law regarding homelessness.
Does Chicago have the right to close night club after shooting?
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
