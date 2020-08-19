Do we ever really accept the new name a building has taken on?

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 28: A sign marks the location of One Prudential Plaza at 130 East Randolph Street on March 28, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Prudential Insurance Company of America is suing landlord Sterling Bay in U.S. District Court for $10 million for the removal of their name and signs from the two-tower office. Bob Sirott and the morning team then jump into a conversation of exploring various buildings throughout the city that once had such a highly adored and reputable name that even after it’s changed, no one seems to adjust how they identify it. Some of the top spots mentioned include the John Hancock Center, Sears Tower, and more.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular