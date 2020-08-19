Do we ever really accept the new name a building has taken on?

Prudential Insurance Company of America is suing landlord Sterling Bay in U.S. District Court for $10 million for the removal of their name and signs from the two-tower office. Bob Sirott and the morning team then jump into a conversation of exploring various buildings throughout the city that once had such a highly adored and reputable name that even after it’s changed, no one seems to adjust how they identify it. Some of the top spots mentioned include the John Hancock Center, Sears Tower, and more.

