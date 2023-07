Chicago trial attorney Karen Conti joins Bob Sirott to talk about Donald Trump’s attempt to delay his trial until after the 2024 Presidential Election and what could happen now that the Supreme Court upheld the no-cash bail provision of the SAFE-T Act. She also discusses how strong the students’ cases are in the Northwestern hazing claims and how Rex Heuermann’s profile compares to John Wayne Gacy’s.

