WGN Radio host Steve Dale joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about PETA’s reaction to Pete Davidson’s new dog and the law that prohibits New York from selling dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet stores. He also discusses the top complaint officials receive about dogs, the truth about dog parks, and a new antibody drug approved for arthritis in dogs.

