Dr. Todd Ellerin has been director of infectious diseases and vice chairman of the department of medicine at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, MA. He joined Bob Siortt to answer some of the most commonly asked questions about COVID-19/coronavirus. They talked about whether you can visit the elderly when you have a common cold, how long the virus can live in certain areas and again stressed the importance or personal hygiene and social distancing.
Director of Infectious Diseases: Most people who are tested for (coronavirus) come back negative
