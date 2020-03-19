Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch with Ji Suk Yi

Latest updates at a glance | Complete coverage | CDC resources

Director of Infectious Diseases: Most people who are tested for (coronavirus) come back negative

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

TOPSHOT – A laborant at the State Health Authorities of Baden-Wuerttemberg works on a test sample of a suspected case of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Stuttgart, sothern Germany on January 29, 2020. – Germany’s first confirmed coronavirus patient caught the disease from a Chinese colleague who visited Germany last week, officials said on January 28, 2020, in the first human-to-human transmission on European soil, according to an AFP tally. (Photo by Marijan Murat / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT (Photo by MARIJAN MURAT/dpa/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Todd Ellerin has been director of infectious diseases and vice chairman of the department of medicine at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, MA. He joined Bob Siortt to answer some of the most commonly asked questions about COVID-19/coronavirus. They talked about whether you can visit the elderly when you have a common cold, how long the virus can live in certain areas and again stressed the importance or personal hygiene and social distancing.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular