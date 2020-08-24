Dept. of Justice has taken over Kenosha, WI police shooting

Kenosha, WI after overnight protesting and looting (Glenn Marshall WGN TV)

WGN TV reporter Glenn Marshall chats with Bob Sirott live from Kenosha, Wisconsin this morning after protesting and looting occurred in front of the Kenosha Police Department, where the street has been blocked for hours. Jacob Blake was shot 7 times in the back when witnesses claim he was breaking up a fight between two women. He was walking around a grey SUV when officers followed him with weapons drawn. An officer grabbed Blake’s shirt and shortly after shots were fired. This is a developing story.

