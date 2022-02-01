Delving into the work of Jeanne Gang

Award-winning Architect and Founding Partner of Studio Gang Architects, Jeanne Gang, joined Bob Sirott today to talk about her life and work as an architect. She shared that her passion for architecture started when she was a child as she liked “creating spaces to be in.” They later delved into her projects such as the Aqua Tower located at 225 N Columbus Dr and the St. Regis Chicago found on at 363 E Wacker Dr. She highlighted the designs, building features, and her nature-inspired signature that she tries to put into her projects.
