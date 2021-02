Alyne, 8, left, and Candy, 5, daughters of Mr., and Mrs. R.C. Kennedy of Bartlesville, Okla., are all set to watch a first run movie on their television set on March 7, 1958. Movies come over closed circuit channel, for which the Kennedy’s pay $4.95 a month. Some 400 other Bartlesville families also subscribe-far fewer than Tele-movie promoters hoped for in this oil-rich town of 28,000. Most persons say they would rather save their money watch free television. Some say they would subscribe if the movies weren’t shown during the choice evening viewing hours of regular TV. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)