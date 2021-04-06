Dean’s Entertainment Report: Vigil for DMX outside hospital, Mariah Carey’s vaccine video, and more!

FILE – In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, in New York. DMX’s longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper was on life support Saturday, April 3, 2021 at White Plains Hospital. “He had a heart attack. He’s quite ill,” Richman said. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest news in entertainment. He talked about rapper DMX, Cher’s apology for George Floyd tweet, Mariah Carey’s vaccine video, and much more.

