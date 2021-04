FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Actor statuettes are pictured at the American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank, Calif., in preparation for the SAG Awards which will be held on Sunday, Jan. 21 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest news in entertainment. He talked about the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honor some of the year’s best performances in film and television, record breaking box office movies, and much more!