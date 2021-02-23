Dean’s Entertainment Report: Possible ‘Allen vs. Farrow’ lawsuit coming, Stevie Wonder moving, and more!

Filmmaker Woody Allen arrives for the premiere of “You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger”, at the 63rd international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 15, 2010. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN-TV, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest news in entertainment. He shares details on a possible lawsuit against “Allen vs. Farrow,” Stevie Wonder moving to Ghana, Daft Punk splitting up and more.

