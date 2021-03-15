Dean’s Entertainment Report: Grammys recap

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most spent a lot of time answering questions about the COVID-19 vaccines. He talked about what you should do before getting the vaccine, and the importance of continuing to keep your social distance, and wearing you mask even after getting vaccinated until herd immunity has taken effect. Later on, Dr. Most has details on why yearly lung cancer scans are now being advised for people 50 and over with shorter smoking histories.

