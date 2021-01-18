Dean’s Entertainment Report: Dr. Dre health update, how Betty White celebrated 99th birthday, more!

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Betty White speaks onstage during the Informal Session: Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” panel during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2012 Winter TCA Tour (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN-TV, joined Bob Sirott, to talk about the latest news in entertainment. He shares updates on Dr. Dre, inaugural entertainment, Martin Luther King celebrity celebrations, and more!

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular