A man walks his dogs by Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, April 4, 2012, before Thursday’s opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Chicago. The Cubs, one of the most popular and lucrative sports franchises in the United States despite their unmatched record of failure, may be getting financial help to renovate historic Wrigley Field from its cash-strapped city. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)