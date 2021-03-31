Dean’s Entertainment Report: Britney Spears’ reaction to the documentary, Melissa McCarthy’s new movie, and Dean’s birthday!

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest news in entertainment. Dean talked about the first comments Britney Spears has made since the release of “Framing Britney Spears,” a documentary which shares the “latest developments in the superstar’s legal battles, namely the conservatorship Spears has been under since 2008.” Dean also played a clip from an interview he did with Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer about their new movie, “Thunder Force.” Bob wraps the segment by wishing everybody’s favorite entertainment reporter a Happy Birthday!

