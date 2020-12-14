Dean’s Entertainment Report 12/14/20

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

Charley Pride performs onstage during The 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

WGN’s entertainment reporter Dean Richards is back and joined Bob Sirott for his daily appearance on the WGN Radio Morning Show. Dean shared an update on his health and his experience with overcoming Covid. He then talked about the passing of Charley Pride and the CMA Awards denying they didn’t use correct Covid Protocols, and Tyler Perry donates $100k to the legal defense fund for Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend. Dean wrapped the segment by sharing his conversation with Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan.

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular