Dean’s Entertainment Report 12/14/20

Dr. Kevin Most, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joined Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30 news. During today’s visit, Dr. Most commented on the latest COVID-19 news, including the steps he and his team are taking to keep their spirits up and continue to work efficiently. He also answered all the questions we have surrounding the vaccine including the current state of testing in our area, what priorities surround who is eligible to receive the vaccine first, and more.