Dean’s Entertainment Report 12/14/20

WGN’s entertainment reporter Dean Richards is back and joined Bob Sirott for his daily appearance on the WGN Radio Morning Show. Dean shared an update on his health and his experience with overcoming Covid. He then talked about the passing of Charley Pride and the CMA Awards denying they didn’t use correct Covid Protocols, and Tyler Perry donates $100k to the legal defense fund for Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend. Dean wrapped the segment by sharing his conversation with Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan.
