Dean's Entertainment Report 11.25.20

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

WATER MILL, NY – JULY 18: Dave Chappelle speaks on stage as RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary at Art For Life sponsored by Bombay Sapphire Gin at Fairview Farms on July 18, 2015 in Water Mill, New York. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Bombay Sapphire Gin)

WGN’s entertainment reporter Dean Richards joined Bob Sirott for his daily appearance on the WGN Radio Morning Show. Dean talked about the Grammy Nominations and the lead story surrounding them being The Weeknd not receiving a single nomination; the Rick Schroder controversy as to why he helped bail out Kyle Rittenhouse; and Dave Chappelle getting his show pulled off of Netflix. He wrapped the segment by sharing his conversation with Melissa McCarthy about her 15th wedding anniversary.

