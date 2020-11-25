Dean’s Entertainment Report 11.25.20

WGN’s entertainment reporter Dean Richards joined Bob Sirott for his daily appearance on the WGN Radio Morning Show. Dean talked about the Grammy Nominations and the lead story surrounding them being The Weeknd not receiving a single nomination; the Rick Schroder controversy as to why he helped bail out Kyle Rittenhouse; and Dave Chappelle getting his show pulled off of Netflix. He wrapped the segment by sharing his conversation with Melissa McCarthy about her 15th wedding anniversary.
