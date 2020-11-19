Dean’s Entertainment Report 11.19.20

Dean Richards, who covers the entertainment beat for WGN, joins Bob Sirott weekday mornings to share the latest news from Hollywood. Today, Dean talked about Wonder Woman set to be released, Grey’s Anatomy Twitter feud and more.
Click for more.)
by: Vivianne LinouPosted: / Updated:
Dean Richards, who covers the entertainment beat for WGN, joins Bob Sirott weekday mornings to share the latest news from Hollywood. Today, Dean talked about Wonder Woman set to be released, Grey’s Anatomy Twitter feud and more.