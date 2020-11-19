Dean’s Entertainment Report 11.19.20

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AL GADOT as Wonder Woman in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “WONDER WOMAN 1984,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo Credit: Clay Enos

Dean Richards, who covers the entertainment beat for WGN, joins Bob Sirott weekday mornings to share the latest news from Hollywood. Today, Dean talked about Wonder Woman set to be released, Grey’s Anatomy Twitter feud and more.

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular