Shamus Toomey, the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about some of the latest Chicago Neighborhood news. Shamus provided details on how restaurants and bars can apply for coronavirus relief funds from the city; breaking ground on the the $50 Million ‘Creative Office Campus’ in West Humboldt Park; and how the historical Central Park Theatre is being restored to its former glory on the West Side.