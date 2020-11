Dean Richards, who covers the entertainment beat, joins Bob Sirott weekdays after the 8:00 news to share the latest notes from Hollywood. Today Dean shared an interview he had with Diane Lane. In honor of Election Day, Dean went into the vault and made of montage from “Rock the Vote”. Bob and Dean also discussed Taylor Swift being allowed to re-record who early songs, Bruce Springsteen breaking records, and another Kardashian controversy.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction