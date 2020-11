Dr. Kevin Most, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30 news. During today's visit, Dr. Most commented on the latest COVID-19 news, including the latest spike in positivity rate in the state of Illinois. He also shared his thoughts on college students who tested positive while at school, and how the return home for the holidays should be handled. Later on, Dr. Most talked about restaurants offering tents for "outdoor" seating, and seasonal depression as well.