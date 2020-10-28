Dean’s Entertainment Report 10.28.20

WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
by: Vivianne Linou
FILE – Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Shelton and Stefani posted a picture on Tuesday announcing their engagement.A representative for Shelton confirmed the couple recently got engaged while in Oklahoma, where Shelton lives. The two stars met as judges on the singing competition show years ago. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Dean Richards, WGN’s Entertainment Reporter, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest news from Hollywood. He talks about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s engagement, Jon Stewart returning to TV, Zanies’ shows canceled and more.
