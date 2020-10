Dean Richards recaps a wild weekend filled with news from Hollywood and celebrity gossip. During his daily appearance with Bob Sirott on the WGN Radio Morning Show, WGN's Entertainment Reporter talked about the new "Batman" movie filming in Chicago over the weekend, a former "Home Improvement" star in trouble with the law, and George Clooney almost taking a part in "The Notebook". Later on, Dean played a clip from Justin Bieber's performance on "Saturday Night Live".