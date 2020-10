Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott on the WGN Radio Morning Show on Monday's following the 6:30am news. Today, Dr. Most commented the low positivity rate in Iceland, whether mouthwash can be used as a deterrent for the virus, and the parallels between the flu, COVID-19 and the increase in heart attack risks. Towards the end of the segment, Dr. Most answers some questions sent in from listeners.