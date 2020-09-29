Dean’s Entertainment Report 09.29.20

Bob Sirott
Joaquin Phoenix, left, and Rooney Mara arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)

There was a bit of a baby theme when Dean Richards joined Bob Sirott for his daily appearnce on the WGN Radio Morning Show. Dean talked about Chrissy Teigen’s emergency visit to the hospital for something pregnancy related. He also had news and notes on Amanda Seyfried’s baby, as well as Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara’s new bundle of joy. Dean wraps the segment by playing a clip from an interview he had with Kathy Lee Gifford & Craig Ferguson about their new movie: “Then Came You”.

Bob Sirott
